145 / 365
Lolo waiting for our food at IHOP.
I didn’t have a chance to take a picture today, because I was working all day. So here is a picture of Lorelai looking adorable while we were waiting for our food from Saturday night.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Tags
family
,
dinner
,
texas
,
daughter
,
toddler
,
conroe
