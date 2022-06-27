Previous
Lolo waiting for our food at IHOP. by nicoleratley
145 / 365

Lolo waiting for our food at IHOP.

I didn’t have a chance to take a picture today, because I was working all day. So here is a picture of Lorelai looking adorable while we were waiting for our food from Saturday night.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
