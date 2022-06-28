Previous
Using the potty! by nicoleratley
146 / 365

Using the potty!

Lolo has been pretty inconsistent with her potty training, but this is the first time she tried pooping on the potty. Even though she only peed, we were so excited!
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
