148 / 365
She stole my spoon!
I was having fruit and strawberry cream cheese dip for dinner tonight. Lorelai didn’t want to eat the fruit, but she loved eating spoonfuls of the strawberry cream cheese dip.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Tags
family
,
dinner
,
texas
,
daughter
,
toddler
,
conroe
