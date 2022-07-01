Previous
Auntie M., Lolo, and me! by nicoleratley
149 / 365

Auntie M., Lolo, and me!

I didn’t have time to take a picture today, but Sequoia took this amazing one of the three of us a few days ago! At bedtime, Lorelai wanted to be held by me AND Michelle. So sweet!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
