Surprise! by nicoleratley
157 / 365

Surprise!

Today I was working, and Lolo got on the bed, his under a pillow, and started playing peekaboo with me! This kid kills me!
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
