Auntie M., Lolo, and Lady! by nicoleratley
158 / 365

Auntie M., Lolo, and Lady!

Auntie M. has been watching Princess Lady at our house for the past couple weeks, and Lorelai LOVES petting her! Michelle is a great chameleon mom, and a loving aunt. Look at the way she’s staring at Lorelai!
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
