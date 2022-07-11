Previous
My big girl. by nicoleratley
159 / 365

My big girl.

She’s wearing the size small shirt that our friend Auntie Morgan got for her in New Orleans!
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
43% complete

