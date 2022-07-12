Previous
Michelle and Zayy. by nicoleratley
Michelle and Zayy.

Michelle came home from work in a lot of pain today, so our Great Dane, Zayy, wanted to lay on her to make it better.
12th July 2022

Nicole Ratley

