Previous
Next
Auntie M. and Lorelai reading a book. by nicoleratley
186 / 365

Auntie M. and Lorelai reading a book.

Lolo loves her Auntie, and she especially loves reading books with her! Michelle got her this book when she was just a baby.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise