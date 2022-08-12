Previous
Lolo could be a pitcher! by nicoleratley
Lolo could be a pitcher!

Today we were playing catch, and I got this picture mid-throw. She has a great arm on her! Now we just need to work on her catching the ball.
Nicole Ratley

Nicole Ratley
