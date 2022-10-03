Previous
Next
Coffee and crepes. by nicoleratley
243 / 365

Coffee and crepes.

My wonderful husband took me on a date while Lorelai was at school because I was wanting crepes. We had a great time!
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise