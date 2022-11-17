Previous
Wedge-tailed Shearwater preparing to fledge by nicoleweg
321 / 365

Wedge-tailed Shearwater preparing to fledge

And he is off for 4 years at sea
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Nickw

@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
87% complete

nice
November 18th, 2022  
incredible to think of, may he have safety
November 18th, 2022  
It’s nice to see him stretching his wings. That’s an incredible voyage.
November 18th, 2022  
A lovely photo with his wings outstretched
November 18th, 2022  
How wonderful to get such great poses. Beautiful with the outspread wings. Hard to believe that they stay away so long!
November 18th, 2022  
