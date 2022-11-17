Sign up
321 / 365
Wedge-tailed Shearwater preparing to fledge
And he is off for 4 years at sea
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Nickw
ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 18th, 2022
kali
ace
incredible to think of, may he have safety
November 18th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
It’s nice to see him stretching his wings. That’s an incredible voyage.
November 18th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely photo with his wings outstretched
November 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
How wonderful to get such great poses. Beautiful with the outspread wings. Hard to believe that they stay away so long!
November 18th, 2022
