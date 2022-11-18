Previous
'I'iwi by nicoleweg
'I'iwi

Also known as the Hawaiian Scarlet Honeycreeper
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Nickw

@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Diana ace
Great shot of this gorgeous little bird, so beautifully composed on the green branch.
November 19th, 2022  
