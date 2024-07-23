Previous
Teasel by nigelrogers
Photo 1200

Teasel

Bit annoyed I didn't walk this way a few days earlier, I may have seen this with more colour left on it..
23rd July 2024 23rd Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
August 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Purple Mohican on a spiky base - still pretty cool
August 3rd, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's still gorgeous
August 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are such fascinating plants.
August 3rd, 2024  
