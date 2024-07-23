Sign up
2024-07-23
Photo 1200
Teasel
Bit annoyed I didn't walk this way a few days earlier, I may have seen this with more colour left on it..
23rd July 2024
23rd Jul 24
5
3
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1288
photos
79
followers
49
following
Tags
green
,
plant
,
teasel
,
fairford
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
August 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Purple Mohican on a spiky base - still pretty cool
August 3rd, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's still gorgeous
August 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They are such fascinating plants.
August 3rd, 2024
