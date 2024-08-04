Sign up
Previous
Photo 1212
Working at the forge
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
fairford
Dorothy
ace
What is he making?
August 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A nice capture. Seems like hard work!
August 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a skill.
August 5th, 2024
