Photo 1218
Nature reserve tranquility
This is area joins the side of Welford Pools which is a bird watching haven, I am not much of a birdwatcher, but I should make an effort to visit more as it is right on my doorstep!
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1300
photos
78
followers
50
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th August 2024 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lake
,
fairford
Casablanca
ace
Ah, my hubby would be there like a shot. He is a keen birdwatcher.
August 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
A wonderful place and shot.
August 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
