Nature reserve tranquility by nigelrogers
Nature reserve tranquility

This is area joins the side of Welford Pools which is a bird watching haven, I am not much of a birdwatcher, but I should make an effort to visit more as it is right on my doorstep!
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Casablanca ace
Ah, my hubby would be there like a shot. He is a keen birdwatcher.
August 14th, 2024  
haskar ace
A wonderful place and shot.
August 14th, 2024  
