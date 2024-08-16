Previous
Market square invasion by nigelrogers
Photo 1222

Market square invasion

The traction engines from the previous event we attended have been hiding in the local fields for this weekends Fairford steam festival!! Tonight they invaded our town square which is usually only full on Wednesdays for our traditional food market!!
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing, looks like lots of fun!
August 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I am loving some of those miniature ones!
August 18th, 2024  
