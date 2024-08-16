Sign up
Photo 1222
Market square invasion
The traction engines from the previous event we attended have been hiding in the local fields for this weekends Fairford steam festival!! Tonight they invaded our town square which is usually only full on Wednesdays for our traditional food market!!
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1304
photos
78
followers
50
following
335% complete
View this month »
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
16th August 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steam
,
fairford
,
traction-engine
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing, looks like lots of fun!
August 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I am loving some of those miniature ones!
August 18th, 2024
