Previous
Next
A Kiwi and its Shadow by njmom3
63 / 365

A Kiwi and its Shadow

In the pursuit of a green image, a kiwi became part of my breakfast this morning. A debate in our house is whether or not to eat the peel. The peel is edible.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Very nice against the white background.
March 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise