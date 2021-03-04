Sign up
Previous
Next
63 / 365
A Kiwi and its Shadow
In the pursuit of a green image, a kiwi became part of my breakfast this morning. A debate in our house is whether or not to eat the peel. The peel is edible.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
63
photos
85
followers
135
following
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone12,5
Taken
4th March 2021 8:05am
white
,
iphone
,
green
,
fruit
,
kiwi
,
snapseed
,
rainbow2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice against the white background.
March 4th, 2021
