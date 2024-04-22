Previous
One Subject April - Door 22 by njmom3
One Subject April - Door 22

The wood & glass door to the coffee shop on the corner.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely doorway.
April 23rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Such a pretty door
April 23rd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
So lovely. A great find & capture!
April 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Love the edit!
April 23rd, 2024  
