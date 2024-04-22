Sign up
Photo 1208
One Subject April - Door 22
The wood & glass door to the coffee shop on the corner.
22nd April 2024
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
iphone
,
door
,
prisma
,
snapseed
,
30-shots2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely doorway.
April 23rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Such a pretty door
April 23rd, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
So lovely. A great find & capture!
April 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Love the edit!
April 23rd, 2024
