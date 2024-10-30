Previous
Pumpkin Art by njmom3
Pumpkin Art

A master pumpkin carver was demonstrating his art at the botanical gardens.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
JackieR ace
Amazing!! Great capture
October 31st, 2024  
