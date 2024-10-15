Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1354
Lawn Chess
Each piece was about 12-18 inches tall. The board was tiles laid out on the lawn.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1354
photos
136
followers
162
following
370% complete
View this month »
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
shadow
,
chess
,
queen
,
game
,
lawn
,
snapseed
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shadows on the pieces.
October 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close