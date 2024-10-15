Previous
Lawn Chess by njmom3
Each piece was about 12-18 inches tall. The board was tiles laid out on the lawn.
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadows on the pieces.
