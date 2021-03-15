Previous
Music is good for the soul. by njmom3
74 / 365

Music is good for the soul.

This miniature violin is about 6 inches long, a memory of a trip and of music.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful composition!
March 15th, 2021  
Lin ace
Lovely lighting and comp
March 15th, 2021  
