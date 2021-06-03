Sign up
Swiss Chard Fresh from the Farm
I have a cooperative share agreement with a farm which brings a box of fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs to my door each week. Today was the first delivery of the season.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
154
photos
107
followers
148
following
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd June 2021 9:04pm
Tags
iphone
,
vegetable
,
chard
,
snapseed
,
sixws-118
,
abstract-54
