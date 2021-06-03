Previous
Swiss Chard Fresh from the Farm by njmom3
154 / 365

Swiss Chard Fresh from the Farm

I have a cooperative share agreement with a farm which brings a box of fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs to my door each week. Today was the first delivery of the season.
