234 / 365
Rained on
This palm was a rescue, sad & dying at the store. The rain & humidity and a little care is turning it full & vibrant again.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
234
photos
110
followers
148
following
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone12,5
Taken
22nd August 2021 4:45pm
Tags
iphone
,
green
,
water
,
leaf
,
rain
,
drop
,
drops
,
palm
,
snapseed
,
abstract-56
,
minimal-22
