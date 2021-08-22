Previous
Next
Rained on by njmom3
234 / 365

Rained on

This palm was a rescue, sad & dying at the store. The rain & humidity and a little care is turning it full & vibrant again.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise