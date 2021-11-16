Sign up
320 / 365
Red
Barberry is now considered an invasive & not planted. The details of the plant are lovely and delicate.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
320
photos
113
followers
143
following
320
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone12,5
Taken
13th November 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
red
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
berry
,
sooc
,
barberry
Milanie
ace
What nice focusing
November 17th, 2021
