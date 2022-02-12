Previous
Next
Amaryllis by njmom3
Photo 408

Amaryllis

Or at least the hint of an amaryllis.

For Flash of Red February high key.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Reminds me of that plant that sucks insects in and hey ho!
February 13th, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool, nicely done
February 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise