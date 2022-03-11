Sign up
Photo 435
Blue
We got a storm yesterday, and one is expected tomorrow. Snow, sleet, rain & all mixture of precipitation make it an appropriate week with which to play with water.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
2
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
435
photos
126
followers
151
following
Tags
iphone
,
blue
,
water
,
rain
,
drop
,
drops
,
snapseed
,
icolorama
,
rainbow2022
Kim
ace
Nice appearance of movement. Your month is looking great!
March 12th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful! This draws my eyes right into the centre.
March 12th, 2022
