Photo 488
Frame & Window
My office building is old with windows with large wood frames. We had an entire discussion in my household as to which half looks larger or do they appear the same size. Each one of us had a different opinion.
For May half & half
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Nada
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
488
Tags
white
iphone
sky
window
blue
wood
pane
snapseed
icolorama
eotb-143
mayhalf22
summerfield
ace
the right appears larger because of the horizontal stuff in it but they are actually even in size. aces!
May 4th, 2022
