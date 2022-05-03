Previous
Frame & Window by njmom3
Frame & Window

My office building is old with windows with large wood frames. We had an entire discussion in my household as to which half looks larger or do they appear the same size. Each one of us had a different opinion.

For May half & half
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
summerfield ace
the right appears larger because of the horizontal stuff in it but they are actually even in size. aces!
May 4th, 2022  
