Photo 586
An Open Door
The things this project makes me notice!
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Tags
iphone
light
door
lines
snapseed
abstractaug2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such beautiful colours and abstract.
August 11th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh this is lovely I think you might have spotted it pre-365
August 11th, 2022
Lin
ace
Love this - fav
August 11th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ooh this is awesome
August 11th, 2022
