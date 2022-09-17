Previous
In the Shadows by njmom3
Photo 625

In the Shadows

It is interesting that the shadows of the antenna do not match up with the antenna. It tells me about the direction of the light. SOOC
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The shadow makes this look like a monster bug. Great capture.
September 17th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great capture!
September 17th, 2022  
