Tradescantia

Tradescantia (inchplant) is a genus of 85 species of herbaceous perennial wildflowers native to the Americas from southern Canada to northern Argentina, including the West Indies. I have gotten cuttings of different varieties from friends over time & planted them all in one pot. I love the variations in colors between the different varieties. I took this image today to send to a friend who gave me a new variety today. That one is yet to be added to the pot.