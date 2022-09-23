Previous
Next
Tradescantia by njmom3
Photo 631

Tradescantia

Tradescantia (inchplant) is a genus of 85 species of herbaceous perennial wildflowers native to the Americas from southern Canada to northern Argentina, including the West Indies. I have gotten cuttings of different varieties from friends over time & planted them all in one pot. I love the variations in colors between the different varieties. I took this image today to send to a friend who gave me a new variety today. That one is yet to be added to the pot.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a colorful pot that must be. Love the variety
September 26th, 2022  
Wendy ace
Wow!!
I just posted a photo of the very same plant.
What a coincidence!
Your plant is much bigger than mine,
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise