Photo 783
Flash of Red February - Landscape 3
The commute home made more interesting by “wintry mix” precipitation.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Tags
road
,
b&w
,
iphone
,
prisma
,
snapseed
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
Krista Marson
ace
I enjoy this rendering
February 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
February 23rd, 2023
