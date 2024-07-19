Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1296
Around the Courtyard
Beautiful public spaces are a treasure.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1296
photos
140
followers
168
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
library
,
boston
,
hall
,
arch
,
line
,
snapseed
gloria jones
ace
Neat leading line
July 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close