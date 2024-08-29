Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1337
Abstract August 29
Two leaves on the same plant. Greens & silvers.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1339
photos
139
followers
164
following
366% complete
View this month »
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st September 2024 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
green
,
leaves
,
silver
,
snapseed
,
abstractaug2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close