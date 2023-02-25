Previous
Flash of Red February - Lanscape 6 by njmom3
Photo 786

Flash of Red February - Lanscape 6

When the drive is so fast, the landscape is a blur.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Renee Salamon
Love it
February 25th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Interesting processing. Love the image.
February 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Neat
February 25th, 2023  
