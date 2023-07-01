This too could be yours.

Sign up
Photo 883
This is perhaps one of my favorite garden centers because an outing to "The Farm" becomes about so much more than the shopping you go to do. The pond at its heart makes room for the possibility that this could be the oasis in your backyard as well.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
iphone
sky
reflection
reflections
clouds
sooc
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful reflection
July 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous place and reflections. I never seem to be able to capture big sky like that.
July 4th, 2023
