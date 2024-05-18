Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1234
Half & Half 18 - Views in & from
The angles of this building & the angle of sun cause some windows to allow a view in & some windows to reflect the views across.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1234
photos
140
followers
171
following
338% complete
View this month »
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th May 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
window
,
reflection
,
snapseed
,
architecture-5
,
mayhalf-2024
Suzanne
ace
Wow.
May 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's just an awesome catch!
May 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Really a cool shot!
May 18th, 2024
Angela
Another great find
May 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close