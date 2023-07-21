Previous
Time for a Walk by njmom3
Photo 903

Time for a Walk

Rain brought puddles, but the sun came out in the evening to allow a beautiful evening for a walk.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
247% complete

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful composition and colors. Love the reflection.
July 26th, 2023  
