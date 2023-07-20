Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
At the Airport
Decor in a new terminal with seating around it. It is becoming a tourist attraction & photo spot in the arrivals hall.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
902
photos
131
followers
168
following
247% complete
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
iphone
,
sign
,
airport
,
nj
,
prisma
,
snapseed
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 22nd, 2023
