Starting to Bloom by njmom3
Starting to Bloom

So different from the flower itself.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Diana ace
Yes, it is quite amazing to see the gorgeous blooms. Lovely focus and dof.
August 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 20th, 2023  
