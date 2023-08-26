Previous
Spotted Lantern Fly by njmom3
Spotted Lantern Fly

A creature with beautiful wings but sadly invasive & deadly to natural fauna in our area.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice close up
August 26th, 2023  
