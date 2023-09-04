Previous
Change of Perspective by njmom3
Photo 948

Change of Perspective

The back of a lovely flower. A change in perspective changes completely what you see.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise