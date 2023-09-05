Sign up
Previous
Photo 949
Back to the front
The pink is so much more vibrant on the front.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
2
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2023 12:29pm
iphone
,
flower
,
center
,
stamen
,
snapseed
Shutterbug
ace
The flower wants the pollinator to know which side. I like both images . Love the details and color in this and the pov.
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2023
