A Drive by Sunset by njmom3
Photo 1221

A Drive by Sunset

Hurtling down a highway with no time & no place to stop. Trees, high tension wires, and only a partial view.

May half & half
5th May 2024 5th May 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful half n half
May 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The line add another dimension to the beautiful sky.
May 6th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done
May 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well done.
May 6th, 2024  
