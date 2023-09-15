Sign up
A man & his best friend
This gentleman came on to the beach after us, put his chair down, & started browsing on his phone. The dog plopped itself down & was calming surveying the whole area.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
10th September 2023 2:32pm
sand
,
dog
,
iphone
,
sky
,
man
,
beach
,
ocean
,
snapseed
