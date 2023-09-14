Sign up
Photo 958
A ladybug goes to the beach.
How absolutely amazing in the middle of the sand. How blessed am I to have seen it.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
sand
iphone
beach
macro
ladybug
snapseed
sixws-143
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
September 14th, 2023
