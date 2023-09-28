Previous
Here comes light. by njmom3
Photo 972

Here comes light.

It was windy. It was quiet. It was peaceful.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
It does look very peaceful. Beautiful!
September 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
And beautifully serene
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise