Daybreak by njmom3
Daybreak

Early morning walk. The lights of the boardwalk were still on.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful atmospheric shot.
September 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Ever so gorgeous, fabulous capture and scene.
September 28th, 2023  
