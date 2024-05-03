Previous
Bloom where you are planted by njmom3
Bloom where you are planted

These two tulips are the only flowers in planters outside an office building.

3rd May 2024

njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Joan Robillard
Lovely
May 4th, 2024  
Corinne C
Beautiful
May 5th, 2024  
