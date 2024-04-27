Previous
One Subject April - Door 27 by njmom3
One Subject April - Door 27

The refrigerator door. Local farm stands often work on the honor system with the items for sale & a cash box. It is too early here for most vegetables. We stopped by to check for asparagus & eggs. Unfortunately both were sold out.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

